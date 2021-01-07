Norway introduces mandatory Covid-19 testing and digital registration for all travelers

Effective from 2 January 2021, the Norwegian government has imposed mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travelers entering Norway. The test must be done as soon as possible and within 24 hours after arrival at the latest. Travelers must only enter Norway through border stations with testing facilities or through border stations with police control.

Monica Mæland, Minister of Justice and Public Security says “People who are offered testing at the border station must comply.”

As well as mandatory Covid-19 testing, a digital registration form is now also required by everyone who wishes to enter Norway. Norway introduces a new digital travel registration system, currently only in English and Norwegian, but more languages will be added continuously.

Covid-19 testing and digital registration for all travelers is to made mandatory to enhance infection control.

