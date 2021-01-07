The Connecting Jazz event by Sweden Alumni Network Vietnam was a success

“Connecting Jazz” musical event organized by the Sweden Alumni Network in Vietnam took successfully place in Hanoi on 29 December 2020.

The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi says:

“It was a fantastic and enjoyable jazz night last night co-organized by Sweden Alumni Network Vietnam-SANV and Vietnam National Academy of Music – VNAM performed by the Swedish alumni graduated from Malmo Music Academy, Lund university. They are currently working at the Jazz Department of Vietnam National Academy of Music VNAM which was founded 7 years ago with support from Sweden.”

“We look forward to having more joint music performances between Swedish and Vietnamese artists in the future”

A thank you note and a photo album from the organizer was released on the same day, that said:

“Our sincere thanks to all the distinguished guests from Embassy of Sweden, Sweden Alumni and more than 200 audiences who came to the event Connecting Jazz last night organized by SANV and Jazz Department – Vietnam National Academy of Music. It was wonderful to spend a cozy night at the the end of the year to share about Jazz and connect with music lovers.Our sincere thanks to Swedish Institute for the tremendous support.”

“This year has been a success despite a tough condition all over the world. SANV won it and nailed it! SIalumni Swedenalumni.

As a music lover, I personally want to thank our musicians, Sweden and non Sweden alumni (Head of Jazz – Nguyễn Mạnh, Saxophone – Lê Duy Mạnh, Guitar – Hoàng Tùng, Bass – Hoàng Hải Bằng, Drums – Hoàng Phú Tùng, Pianist – Lê Minh Đức, Singer – Hiếu Thịt Mỡ). We are grateful for the historical friendship between Vietnam National Academic of Music and Malmö Academy of Music (Lund University).”

“Your love to music is our endless inspiration to play timeless music from Vietnam and Sweden with our full hearts. Have a great festive season, friends!”

– Lê Duy Mạnh