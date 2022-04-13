Norway participated in field monitoring visit of the UN-lead LIFT project in Rakhine State

Last week, national staff from the Norwegian Embassy in Yangon joined the field monitoring visit of the UN-led LIFT project in Rakhine State and met different project partners and beneficiaries.

The objective of the field visit was to understand the context, monitor the effectiveness of LIFT-funded activities, and discuss the operational issues and the way forward, the Norwegian Embassy in Yangon states.

Norway became a member of the donor consortium of the LIFT fund in 2020. Through the LIFT Fund, Norway and other donors are financing diverse livelihoods and food security activities with a focus on building resilience through improved nutrition, access to finance, income diversification, and skills development while pivoting resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and deliver essential services to those most in need.