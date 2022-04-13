Music video promotes sustainable diet and culinary exchange between Denmark and China

For World Health Day on 7 April, the Embassy of Denmark in China published the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration’s campaign song “What the Fuck is a Legume” with Chinese subtitles.

The music video is a funny version of the “7 diet tips” published by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the Chinese version was published on Chinese Social media platforms; WeChat, Weibo, and Kuaishou.

The reception in China has been really positive with more than 150,000 viewers on the first day, the Embassy states. Legumes have been an essential part of Chinese cuisine since ancient times, but viral campaigns from public institutions are extremely uncommon.

“We hope that the film can inspire and promote a sustainable diet and culinary exchange between Denmark and China,” the Embassy states

The music video was originally released by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, which is part of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries on 24 January 2022.

