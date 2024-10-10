Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has stopped monitoring the Malaysian glove maker Supermax, two years after placing the company under observation due to concerns over human rights violations. The decision comes after Supermax made improvements in working conditions, reducing the risk of human rights abuses.

Supermax had faced scrutiny for its alleged use of forced labor, which led the U.S. to ban its products in 2021. However, the ban was lifted in 2023 after the company implemented significant changes.

In addition to Supermax, the fund also ended its monitoring of U.S.-based Southern Company and Australia’s BHP Group, both of which reduced their coal production to acceptable levels under the fund’s ethical guidelines.

Source: The Star