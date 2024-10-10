Cyan Renewables and Blue Water shipping enter new partnership to find new solutions for the offshore wind sector in the Asia Pacific.

Singapore-based Cyan Renewables, focused on offshore wind vessels, has formed a partnership with Danish logistics firm Blue Water Shipping to provide logistics solutions for the growing offshore wind sector in the Asia Pacific.

This collaboration aims to tackle key logistical challenges in the rapidly growing offshore wind industry, helping to drive renewable energy efforts in the region. Blue Water Shipping’s expertise in wind logistics, demonstrated at its Esbjerg terminal in Denmark, will play a vital role in the partnership’s success.

The agreement centers on developing logistics hubs, known as marshalling yards or ports, which act as staging areas for offshore wind components. By combining their strengths in logistics and offshore wind infrastructure, both companies are committed to accelerating the region’s transition to renewable energy.

Source: Splash247

