Chinese espionage is Norways main concern

China’s “state-sponsored” hackers, who were conducting contract work in service of government espionage, have become the main concern for Norway. This is according to an article on Portal Plus.

The hackers employ social engineering techniques, including the use of dating sites, employment sites and massaging platforms to gain victims’ trust.

The Norwegian Intelligence Service (PST) and the National Security Agency (NSM) have highlighted that China has been targeting individuals through social media, in this year’s threat assessments. Security intelligence has expressed concerns saying that Beijing can influence the global technical landscape in the coming years.

At the same time, the Norwegian government has banned ministers and officials from using Tik Tok on work phones and tablets. According to the governments statement Tuesday, March 21, the decision is based on the fear of espionage. This aligns with the recommendations in several other Western countries.

Earlier this year, Norway’s wealth fund excluded Chinese tech company Hikvision from investments due to human rights violations.

China-based company Huawei is also facing accusations of cyber-attacks and espionage from the West. Denmark and Sweden have restricted the use of Huawei equipment in their 5G infrastructure. They suspect that the company is contracted to operate Chinese state surveillance of Uyghur Muslims.

Source:

dtnext.in

thelocal.com