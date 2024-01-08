Norwegian Airlines and AirAsia secures position among the safest low-cost airlines

In the comprehensive assessment conducted by AirlineRatings.com to determine the safety rankings of low-cost airlines globally for 2024, Norwegian Airline secured the fourth position and AirAsia came in 12th. The safety and product rating agency evaluated 385 airlines. Norwegian Airlines and AirAsia Group, comprising AirAsia, AirAsia X, AirAsia Thailand, AirAsia Philippines and AirAsia Ind, emerged among the top 20 safest low-cost carriers. The achievement adds a chapter to the narrative of airline safety and operational excellence.

The rankings for the top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2024 are as follows:

1. Jetstar

2. easyJet

3. Ryanair

4. Wizz Air

5. Norwegian

6. Frontier

7. Vueling

8. Vietjet

9. Southwest

10. Volaris

11. flydubai

12. AirAsia Group

13. Cebu Pacific

14. Sun Country

15. Spirit

16. Westjet

17. JetBlue

18. Air Arabia

19. Indigo

20. Eurowings

Norwegian, a renowned low-cost carrier, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to safety, which has been reflected in its high standing within the rankings. The evaluation considered crucial factors such as incident records over the past two years, crash records spanning the last five years, audit results from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), EU banned lists, and the average age of the fleet. In May 2023, AirlineRatings.com also recognized AirAsia Group as the top low-cost carrier in Asia.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, emphasized that safety remains the airline’s top priority. He expressed the company’s delight at being acknowledged once again for their operational integrity among the best in the world.

Source: technave.com