Norwegian Airlines and AirAsia secures position among the safest low-cost airlines

In the comprehensive assessment conducted by AirlineRatings.com to determine the safety rankings of low-cost airlines globally for 2024, Norwegian Airline secured the fourth position and AirAsia came in 12th. The safety and product rating agency evaluated 385 airlines. Norwegian Airlines and AirAsia Group, comprising AirAsia, AirAsia X, AirAsia Thailand, AirAsia Philippines and AirAsia Ind, emerged among the top 20 safest low-cost carriers. The achievement adds a chapter to the narrative of airline safety and operational excellence.
The rankings for the top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2024 are as follows:
1. Jetstar
2. easyJet
3. Ryanair
4. Wizz Air
5. Norwegian
6. Frontier
7. Vueling
8. Vietjet
9. Southwest
10. Volaris
11. flydubai
12. AirAsia Group
13. Cebu Pacific
14. Sun Country
15. Spirit
16. Westjet
17. JetBlue
18. Air Arabia
19. Indigo
20. Eurowings
Norwegian, a renowned low-cost carrier, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to safety, which has been reflected in its high standing within the rankings. The evaluation considered crucial factors such as incident records over the past two years, crash records spanning the last five years, audit results from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), EU banned lists, and the average age of the fleet. In May 2023, AirlineRatings.com also recognized AirAsia Group as the top low-cost carrier in Asia.
Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, emphasized that safety remains the airline’s top priority. He expressed the company’s delight at being acknowledged once again for their operational integrity among the best in the world.
Source: technave.com