AirAsia to increase flights between China and Malaysia in 2024

AirAsia have announced that they will increase weekly flights between China-Malaysia and India-Malaysia from 2024.

This follows Malaysia’s move to grant 30-day visa-free entry for Chinese and Indian travelers starting December 1, 2023.

Bo Lingam, CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, sees this as a catalyst for economic growth, targeting 4.6 million guests on China and India routes in 2024. The airline aims to contribute significantly to Malaysia’s tourism target of 25 million international tourists annually.

Both AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) will increase flights.

