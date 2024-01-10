Business in Asia / Hospitality / Malaysia

AirAsia kicks off the year with discounts and a new route

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

AirAsia kicks off 2024 with a 24 percent fare discount from Kuala Lumpur to ASEAN cities and AirAsia X destinations. The campaign includes tickets to cities like: Almaty, Taipei, Melbourne, Shanghai, and New Delhi.

Bookings are available until January 14, 2024, for travel between January 22 and November 30, 2024. The tickets are available at: airasia.com

Additionally, AirAsia Malaysia is launching a new route from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur on April 21, 2024. The move aims to enhance connectivity for Indian travelers visiting Kuala Lumpur and Malaysians exploring Jaipur.

AirAsia CEO, Bo Lingam, expressed excitement about expanding connectivity in one of their most important markets, following the successful launch of a new route to Thiruvananthapuram last year.

