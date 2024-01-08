Business in Asia / Hospitality / Philippines

The Philippines sets ambitious 2024 tourism target after remarkable rebound in 2023

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment
Photo: Whit Beach, Boracay, The Philippines

In a new move to revitalize its tourism sector, the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) has set an ambitious target of 7.7 million international visitors for the year 2024. The goal is just shy of its pre-pandemic count of 8.2 million. Tourism Secretary, Christina Frasco, expressed the unwavering commitment to the transformation of Philippine tourism, guided by the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028.

The announcement comes after a successful 2023, where the country welcomed 5,450,557 international visitors, surpassing the initial target of 4.8 million set by DOT. 91.80% of these visitors were foreigners, while 447,082 were overseas Filipinos returning to their homeland.

Notably, the Philippines experienced an economic boost, generating an estimated 482.54 billion PHP in international tourism revenue in 2023. The number is more than doubling the income recorded in 2022.

Frasco pointed out that the impressive number of visitors in 2023 indicate a faster-than-expected recovery of the tourism industry, with a 124.87% increase compared to 2022.

Local tour operators have reported a 30% increase in bookings to popular destinations such as: Boracay, Siargao, Coron, Davao and Cebu. This indicating a strong rebound in domestic tourism. The increase is attributed to the effectiveness of aggressive promotional campaigns to re-establish the Philippines as a premier travel destination.

Source: ttrweekly.com

Related posts:

Why do elderly Nordic tourists re-visit Thailand? Aesthetic of train journey Thailand’s tourism is back Myanmar’s tourism rebounds with influx of Chinese visitors

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *