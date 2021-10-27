Norwegian citizens in Singapore are encouraged to register their stay

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs encourages all Norwegian citizens who stay in Singapore for a shorter or longer time to register their stay in the “Travel Ready” app.

“Travel ready” gives Norwegian citizens easy access to travel information, travel advice, travel registration, as well as receiving information from the Norwegian authorities in a crisis situation.

In the app “Travel ready” you will find the following information:

Travel information – Information on security situation, entry, and other relevant information for close to 200 countries.

Travel advise – If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel advice for a country or area, this will be visible in the app.

Travel registration – You can choose to register your trip so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can get in touch with you and send you useful and practical information if a crisis situation arises where you are.

Alerts in the app – If you activate alerts and location services, “Travel Ready” will send you alerts, for example when any events occur in the country you are in.

Other useful information – Information that is useful to know when you are traveling, such as what to do if you lose your passport or need guidance and assistance.

“Travel Ready” can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Until the app has been downloaded and used by a representative number of users, it will be available as a beta version.

NB! All previous registrations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Travel Registration were deleted with the introduction of “Travel Ready”. Therefore, remember to register again in the app or on reiseegistrering.no

Find more information here