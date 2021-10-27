Embassy of Finland to host Finland-Malaysia Education Leadership Forum

The Embassy of Finland, together with LeapEd Services, four Finnish universities, and leading experts on the topic, will be arranging a Finland-Malaysia Education Leadership Forum on Thursday 28 October at 3:00 PM.

The online event is targeted primarily at educational leaders, principals, and other education professionals, but is open to all interested participants upon registration.

School principals and education leaders play an invaluable role in transforming our schools into well-performing institutions able to develop together with the learning community. The Forum aims to discuss the current approaches and challenges in education leadership, with a particular focus on the Malaysian context.

The program will feature keynote addresses by Ms. Nina Adlan Disney (Executive Director of LeapEd Services) and Dr. Kari Kumpulainen (Director of Oulu University Teacher Training School), as well as a panel discussion with the University of Helsinki, University of Jyväskylä, University of Lapland and the University of Oulu.

Register your participation here to join the discussion.