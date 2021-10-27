Team Finland Biannual Meeting in Beijing saw a record turnout

Last week Team Finland members and Finnish businesses in China gathered in Beijing with a record turnout for the Team Finland Biannual Meeting, the Embassy of Finland in Beijing writes.

The purpose of the meeting was to look back at the previous year and to plan for next year’s activities. Participants outside Mainland China participated in the meeting online.

Team Finland is a network of Finnish public actors, which helps companies with internationalization.

Team Finland China members include the Embassy of Finland in Beijing, Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao, Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai – Shanghai pääkonsulaatti, Business Finland, Business Councils, and Chambers in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, and FinChi Innovation Center.