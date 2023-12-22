Norwegian cruise ship loses power during storm in North Sea

The Norwegian cruise ship ‘MS Maud’ suffered a power outage after a tough wave shattered windows on the bridge as it sailed in the North Sea. This caused the vessel to lose its ability to navigate, Danish authorities and the ship’s owner said on 21 December.

None of the 266 passengers and 131 crew members were injured.

“There is no power on the ship. The main engine is functioning but the navigation systems and radars are not,” a spokesperson for the centre said.

While sailing 200 kilometres off Denmark’s west coast and nearly 330 kilometres off Britain’s east coast, strong winds met windows on the bridge of the vessel, allowing water to enter. That is how the power failure happened.

A vessel from civil rescue company ‘Esvagt’ arrived at the ship around 22.30 GMT. The ship was then being steered manually from the engine room but couldn’t navigate. Therefore, Esvagt support vessels had arrived to help the ship navigate until the ship could be towed to port.

