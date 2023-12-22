Most dangerous and safest countries for travel in 2024

International SOS has made a so-called ‘2024 Risk Map’ which ranks countries based on several factors including security, medical dangers as well as the impact of climate change.

In terms of security, Libya and South Sudan was placed as countries with extreme security risks, whereas Scandinavia were among the safest. Security is also measured by political violence, social unrest and crime rates.

When it came to medical worries, Singapore was among those places with the least medical risks. On the other end were Afghanistan and North Korea, to name a few.

Having access to healthcare while traveling is a concern for many. 60 percent of travelers said the potential of facing a medical emergency during a trip is the main reason they buy travel insurance.

International SOS also ranked countries based on climate change and how it could lead to humanitarian crises and disasters. However, that doesn’t seem to be the main concern yet for travelers.

“We are seeing that these risks are becoming more interdependent. For instance, worsening climate conditions may lead to an increase in medical risks, in particular the development of new diseases. Or the increase frequency of existing diseases,” Noriko Takasaki, Security Director at International SOS, told CNBC Travel.

Source: CNBC