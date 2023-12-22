Review of the SAS Airbus Business Class from BKK to CPH

Matthew Klint went on a flight from Bangkok to Copenhagen, flying with SAS and its inaugural Airbus A350-900 plane. He chose to fly business class and decided to write a review of the whole trip. From the seats, the food served and comparing SAS with Thai Airways.

Klint took pictures of everything and gave his opinion on all his impressions.

“This was my first time flying SAS on the A350 in business class and it was a pleasure. I hope to do so again before SAS leaves Star Alliance,” Klint said, concluded his review.