General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian fund drops Thai energy firms over concerns of human right abuses

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund recently announced that it would drop two Thai energy companies including PTT Plc and PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) from its portfolio over concerns of human rights abuses in Myanmar.

The fund explained that what the Thai companies took part in could hold “unacceptable risk” of human rights’ violations and cited an “unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to serious violations of individuals’ rights in situations of war or conflict.”

According to Reuters, the fund’s ethics council said the Thai firms’ partnerships with Myanmar companies, both state and military owned, and its activities there provide the armed forces “with substantial revenue streams that can finance military operations and abuses.”

Source:

Related posts:

Swedish screen writer participated at Memory! 7th edition Film Festival in Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi received new Swedish ambassador Finnfund invests in Proximity Finance to help reach more smallholder farmers in Myanmar Denmark funded community centres for fishermen in Tanintharyi, Rakhine state, Myanmar

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *