EU to resume free trade negotiations with Philippines

The Philippines’ Malacañang recently announced that the European Union (EU) is to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Philippines.

According to Phil Star, the last round of negotiations of the EU-Philippines FTA was held in Cebu City in 2017.

During the ASEAN-EU Special Summit in Brussels, Belgium, President Marco told European leaders that:

“While the Philippines awaits the resumption of the Phl-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, we remain committed to maintaining our EU GSP+ beneficiary status, serving as a stepping-stone towards this FTA.”

In addition, the Malacañang also highlighted the important role of the renewal of the country’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) accreditation.

Ursula Von der Leyen, the president of EU said that the GSP+“would open the door for much easier start into going into free trade agreement negotiations,” reported the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS).

