Historic coalition of parties constitutes new Danish government

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore draws attention to the historic element in the formation of the new Danish government.

Lead by Mette Frederiksen as re-elected Prime Minister, Denmark’s new government is a coalition of the Social Democrats, the Liberals, and the Moderates.

A coalition government represented by parties from both sides of the Parliament has not occurred since the late 1970’s.

The government plans 5 billion Danish crowns ($717 million) in tax cuts to encourage people to work more while abolishing a public holiday is expected to sustain a NATO defence spending target of 2% of GDP by 2030.

The new government will also set more “ambitious” climate change targets, aiming to become carbon neutral by 2045, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions more steeply.

During Frederiksen’s previous political period, the target of becoming carbon neutral was set at 2030.

Sources: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG

https://sg.finance.yahoo.com/news/danish-govt-cut-taxes-holidays-132846211.html