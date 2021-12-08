Norwegian Nobel chair: Myanmar’s process against Suu Kyi has low credibility

In 1991, Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize – 30 years later she has been indicted by those she has dedicated her life to fighting. According to the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen, Aung San Suu Kyi’s conviction by a Myanmar court is part of a process whereby the country’s military rulers are suppressing the opposition.

“The legal process against Aung San Suu Kyi appears to have low credibility,” Berit Reiss-Andersen said in a statement to Reuters.

On 6 December, Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison for inciting rebellion and breaking the country’s corona rules. However, the deposed leader risks a total of over 100 years in prison if she is convicted of all 11 charges against her. She will serve two years in detention at an undisclosed location, state TV said.

Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 while she was under house arrest in recognition of her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights. Following the Myanmar military coup in February this year, she was arrested again.

“Aung San Suu Kyi has dedicated her life to the fight for freedom and democracy in Myanmar and has faced this demanding situation for more than 30 years,” Reiss-Andersen said.

“The Nobel committee is worried by what her imprisonment will mean for the future of democracy in Myanmar. It is also concerned with the strains a long prison term could impose on Aung San Suu Kyi personally,” she added.

Source: Perth Now