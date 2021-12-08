EU condemns the trial and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi & President Win Myint

In a declaration on 6 December by the High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the European Union on the situation in Myanmar, the EU condemned the trial and sentencing of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi & President Win Myint.

The declaration reads:

Today, President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and Mayor Myo Aung were sentenced to jail terms in Myanmar. Their trial was politically motivated. It represents another step towards the dismantling of the rule of law and a further blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar.

The European Union strongly condemns this politically motivated verdict, which constitutes another major setback for democracy in Myanmar since the military coup on 1 February 2021.

These proceedings are a clear attempt to exclude democratically elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy, from the inclusive dialogue process called for by ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus. The European Union reiterates its full support to the ongoing efforts by ASEAN and the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy, in close cooperation with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General.

The military’s actions show complete contempt for the will of the people, expressed clearly in the November 2020 elections. Since 1 February, the people of Myanmar have overwhelmingly rejected the military coup and demonstrated their unwavering desire for a nation in which the rule of law, human rights, and democratic processes are respected, protected, and upheld. The failure so far to restore democracy, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread violence and conflict, is driving the country towards a large-scale humanitarian crisis. It is imperative that the Myanmar military authorities allow a swift return of Myanmar to the path of democracy.

The European Union reiterates its urgent calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners as well as all those arbitrarily detained since the coup.