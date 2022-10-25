Brutal attack killed at least 50 innocents at a concert in Myanmar

Three jets struck at a concert held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military in Myanmar, killing at least 50 people including civilians, local singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) on Sunday, 23 October 2022.

BBC Burmese reported that the attack happened in the A Nang Pa region of Hpakant township and killed at least 50 people while news site, Irrawaddy put the death toll at about 100.

“This is quite a wicked act that can be also considered war crimes,” KIA spokesperson Naw Bu said.

The UN in Myanmar expressed concerns and condolences through a statement and said that “what would appear to be excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces against unarmed civilians is unacceptable.”

According to Bangkok Post, the discussion on the Myanmar crisis will be held once again later this week and attended by Foreign ministers of the Southeast Asian bloc Asean.

