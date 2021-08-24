Norwegian ship held in Malaysia over anchoring without permission

On 21 August, Authorities in Malaysia seized a Norwegian ship off the Malaysian coast because the ship had anchored without permission. The ship Clipper Hermod, registered in Stavanger, was later allowed to leave the area, media Aftonbladet reports.

The ship, which is registered in Norway, had a crew of 20 people on board between the ages of 28 and 58 from Norway, Russia, Latvia, and the Philippines, according to a spokesman for the Malaysian Maritime Authority.

The Norwegian shipping company Solvang, which owns the ship, told the Norwegian news agency NTB that they have solved the problem and that the ship has been allowed to continue on from the coast outside the city of Sekinchan to Singapore.

According to CEO Edvin Endresen, the Malaysian Authorities decision was surprising, “We have been there many times before. We did not receive a good explanation,” he said.