NIH HK and Business Sweden to host Meet-the-Buyer Event for Nordic elderly-care companies

Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong and Business Sweden are calling on Nordic Elderly Care companies to register to participate in the Virtual Meet-the-Buyer Event to gain hands-on knowledge about the Hong Kong elderly care market and explore business opportunities by virtual B2B meetings with potential partners and buyers.

Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong in collaboration with Business Sweden will be arranging the Virtual Meet-the-Buyer Event in November 2021 for Nordic elderly-care-related companies that eye expansion in Asia and are interested to capture new marketplace opportunities.

Participants can join virtually for the Summit part of the Gerontech and Innovation Expo Summit (GIES), potentially get listed as an exhibitor on the GIES website, and showcase products at the GIES. A 6-months basic membership at NIH-HK will also be offered to each participating company.

Contact [email protected] to register or for more information. Registration must be sent in before 8 Sep 2021!