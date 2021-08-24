Join FBC Beijing and say farewell to Ambassador Jarno Syrjala 

Join the Finnish Business Council Beijing in their farewell gathering for Ambassador Jarno Syrjala at the Finnish Restaurant MOI on 26 August.

More about the event from FBC Beijing:

Finland’s Ambassador to China is about to change. FBCB members and friends who wish to toast for the last time with Ambassador Jarno Syrjala, what would be a better place to do this than at the Finnish Restaurant MOI!

So join us on Thursday, August 26th, and bring your colleagues for an evening of mix and mingle together with H.E., Finnish Business Community, and other friends of Finland.

Register latest on August 24. On approval, you will get an access pass, which should be presented on the site. For any questions contact [email protected]

Tickets include 2 drinks and snacks:

Drinks selection: Beer, red wine (Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Valley, Chile), white wine (Sauvignon Blanc, Central Valley, Chile), Cocktail (Free Cuba, Highball, Cranberry Mojito).

Snacks: Finnish style fish roe in crusty butter shell, Low-temperature slow roast chicken leg sandwich, Fried nachos with house-made salsa, Macaroon, Mini-mixed flavor cakes, Peppercorn flavor yogurt

Find more information and sign up here