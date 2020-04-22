Norwegian’s cabin- and pilot crew companies file for bankruptcy in Sweden and Denmark

The Danish and Swedish staff of the airline company Norwegian were technically employed by three companies in Denmark and one in Sweden. These four companies have all filed for bankruptcy due to the stand-still situation of the airline industry leaving 1,571 pilots and 3,134 cabin crew staff unemployed.

In a press release issued by Norwegian on 20 April 2020, the airline explains that the Boards of the Scandinavian companies felt they were ‘left with no choice but to apply for bankruptcy’.

“Our pilots and cabin crew are the core of our business and they have done a fantastic job for many years. It is heart-breaking that our Swedish and Danish pilot- and cabin crew subsidiaries now are forced to file for bankruptcy,” announces the CEO of Norwegian, Jacob Schram.

“I’m truly sorry for the consequences this will have for our colleagues. We are working around the clock to get through this crisis and to return as a stronger Norwegian with the goal of bringing as many colleagues back in the air as possible,” adds the CEO.

The following companies have filed for bankruptcy:

Norwegian Pilot Services Sweden AB

Norwegian Pilot Services Denmark ApS

Norwegian Cabin Services Denmark Aps

Norwegian Air Resources Denmark LH ApS

Source: Norwegian