Norwegian airline receives passengers 17 percent higher in May

The airline, Norwegian, had a total of 1,900,211 passengers in May 2023, which is up to 17 percent from May 2022.

“Many of our customers took advantage of the long weekends and holidays in May to travel to popular beach and city destinations across Europe,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Also, he added that the load factor last month was 90 percent. The airline operated an average of 74 aircraft with a regularity, share of scheduled flights taking place, of 99.7 percent, reported Airline Routes & Ground Service website.

“I am very pleased that we have taken delivery of all the planned new aircraft for the summer season, as well as welcoming many new colleagues onboard,” said Karlsen.

“This allows us to serve our customers on Norwegian planes and operated by Norwegian crew rather than sourcing capacity via wet leases,” he added.

