Norwegian airline to set up extra flight for flying Nordic citizens out of Israel

Norwegian airline announced that it will set up an extra flight for departing Norwegians and other Nordic citizens out of Israel to Oslo.

According to a press release, the flight is operated on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The objective is to help passengers that are stranded in Israel as the war between Israel and the Hamas group is still aggressively going on, starting since 7 October 2023.

Travelers who wish to join this flight are asked to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, using the following email address: [email protected]

Source: Norwegian Press Release