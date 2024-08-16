Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be Prime Minister of Thailand

Paetongtarn Shinawatra gets enough votes to become the next Prime Minister of Thailand, Reuters and AFP writes.

The election in the national assembly took place after Srettha Thavisin Wednesday was dismissed after a ruling in supreme court, which stated that the former Prime Minister had violated the national constitution by appointing a former criminal as part of Government.

The 37-year-old is the youngest Prime Minister ever, and she is daughter of the billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who is also former Prime Minister. Paetongtarn Shinawatra will be the second female Prime Minister in Thailand.