Ericsson celebrates 118 years of innovation in Thailand

Ericsson celebrates 118 years of technological advancement in Thailand this year. Since installing the nation’s first public telephone exchange in 1906, Ericsson has played a pivotal role in Thailand’s telecommunications history. As the first Swedish multinational to establish a presence in Thailand, Ericsson’s journey began with modernizing Bangkok’s phone network.

Notable achievements include introducing Thailand’s initial Private Branch Exchange in 1952. In 1970, the company deployed the AXE switching system. Ericsson also pioneered the mobile network with Nordic Mobile Telephone (NMT) in 1986. The rollout of 2G, 3G, and 5G systems followed, with commercial 5G operations starting in 2020.

Looking ahead, Ericsson is committed to advancing Thailand’s 5G capabilities. The company aims to support the country’s Industry 4.0 goals. Leveraging its global expertise, Ericsson seeks to enhance network security and drive new technological developments across various sectors.