Peter Luxenburg awarded SwedChamber of the year 2021

At the SwedCham 35th Anniversary Dinner on 27 November the winner of the SwedChamer of the year was announced and the prize was awarded to Peter Luxenburg.

The Chamber writes that Peter Luxenburg is a dedicated and active member of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong and during 2021 he has been an outstanding Ambassador and member of the Chamber.

“With a strong engagement, a positive mindset the Chamber has been helped in many ways and there are at least six reasons for Peter Luxenburg to become our very first SwedChamer of the Year,” SwedCham Hong Kong states.

Peter Luxenburg is a true star within the SwedCham network and he represents two different member companies in Hong Kong. He is active in three committees, he recruited four new members in 2021 alone and he never takes more than 5 minutes to like any of our posts on social media plus he always brings 6 donuts to the office, SwedCham writes.

According to the Chamber, it’s members like Peter Luxenburg and his fellow nominees who make this Chamber one of the best in the world.