For the first time, SwedCham Hong Kong will give out the award “SwedChamer of the Year.”

The award will be given to a person who has contributed to the Chamber during the last year – it can be by being engaged in committees, recruiting members, sharing SwedCham content on social media, etc.

The nomination deadline is November 4th at midnight.

The winner will be presented at the SwedCham 35th Anniversary Dinner on November 27th.

To nominate a candidate click here