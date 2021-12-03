Join DCCC’s Christmas edition of Interchamber Mixer

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to join their Christmas edition of Interchamber Mixer on 9 December.

The Christmas edition of Interchamber Mixer is a joint event together with other Chambers, including but not limited to, SwedCham China, the Finnish Business Council Shanghai, and the European Chamber.

More about the event, DCCC writes:

It’s a great opportunity to meet up with old friends and mingle with members from 20 other different chambers with great food and drinks!

EVENT DETAILS

Date: 18:30-21:30, Thursday 9th December

Venue: Paulaner Bräuhaus Shanghai, Raffels City Changning, Dodson Hall (Unit H5 @ Courtyard), 1197 Changning Road

Ticket: RMB 185 for members and non-members. Incl. dinner buffet and a choice of two beverages.

Ticket payment upon arrival.

Find more information

here