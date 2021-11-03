Philippines-born Chef from Sweden wins S. Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award

Philippines-born Chef Jerome Ianmark Calayag from Sweden recently won the grand final at the 2021 edition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award which is an ambitious international scouting and lifelong learning project promoted by S.Pellegrino.

With the support of his mentor the Swedish David Ljungqvist, Chef Jerome managed to win over the other 9 young finalist chefs surprising the Grand Jury with his signature dish, ‘Simple vegetables’.

135 chefs all over the world passed the preliminary selections this year and then challenged each other in the various contests organized in 12 macro-regions by submitting their signature dishes to the juries made up of great local chefs.

The winners of the individual finals then challenged each other in Milan after having faced a long and interesting training course alongside their mentor – a chef or a chef with great experience and authority – to perfect every detail before participating in the grand final.

