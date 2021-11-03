TC Taipei and partners organized “Taiwan-Denmark Offshore Wind Innovation Forum”

Last week, the Trade Council of Denmark in Taipei together with MIRDC and Energy Cluster Denmark organized the “Taiwan-Denmark Offshore Wind Innovation Forum”.

During the event, Helene Urth, Energy Cluster Denmark’s Head of Internalization & National Partnerships, gave an overview on their organization and innovation projects while speakers from Semco Maritime, Danish Technological Institute, Jomitek, FORCE Technology, and the Technical University of Denmark shared their fruitful insights and expert knowledge within the field of innovative technologies for the offshore wind sector.

In a statement, the Trade Council of Denmark in Taipei says that Denmark’s long history in offshore wind not only allows us to establish a strong supply chain but also build on the expertise and continuously initiate outstanding innovation projects.

The Trace Council hopes that with this event, by sharing best practices and experiences on innovations in all parts of the value chain, particularly in smart manufacturing, cooperation between Taiwan and Denmark within offshore wind can be widened, by bringing new partners together and deepening the existing cooperation.