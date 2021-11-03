Vietnam’s coffee, fruit and vegetable industries agree on CoC to encourage sustainability

Vietnamese coffee, fruit, and vegetable sectors have agreed to abide by a Code of Conduct (CoC) which aims to help Vietnamese businesses meet the requirements of the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The move to align Vietnamese businesses with international standards on responsible business practice and sustainable growth was announced at a virtual workshop organized by the Vietnam Institute for Rural Industry Research and Development (VIRI) in collaboration with Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association (VINAFRUIT) and Vietnam Coffee – Cocoa Association (VICOFA).

According to Vietnam Plus, the CoC is an independent and voluntary set of standards that aim to establish appropriate standards in micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, and farmer households.

Pointing to the Swedish experiences of focusing on sustainability, human rights, and social dialogue as means to make the business thrive, Ola Karlman, Head of Promotion, Economic and Political Affairs at the Embassy of Sweden said, “Climate change can no longer be ignored and companies that succeed in adapting to the increasing demand for sustainable products will see their revenues go up.”

“Respecting Human Rights and implementing responsible business practices is therefore not only right – it is also smart,” he added.

The CoCs have been endorsed by LEAF Marque, a leading global assurance system recognizing more sustainably farmed products and the development of the CoC’s is the first step in the process of building a certificate of environmentally responsible business across the two sectors.