Philippines foreign affair secretary meets foreign ministers from Europe

The Philippine’s Foreign Affairs Secretary, Enrique Manalo, recently met with foreign ministers from Finland, Czech Republic, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden during the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

At the event, they discussed their bilateral relations and future cooperations in several fields such as defense cooperation, agriculture, trade, and more.

Particularly, Finland and the Philippines are focusing on implementing their cooperation in sustainability, according to Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Haavisto said the meeting was “productive” and assured that both countries are looking forward to “exploring cooperation in multiple sectors” as well.

In addition, Manalo had “fruitful discussions” with Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Defense Minister Pl Jonson from Sweden, reported Manila Bulletin.

He tweeted in Twitter saying that “we look forward to formalizing PH-Sweden defense cooperation, which will deepen our bilateral ties.”

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/02/19/dfa-chief-manalo-meets-foreign-ministers-in-munich-conference/