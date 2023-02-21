Chinese tech billionaire missing

Chinese financial magnate and tech billionaire, Bao Fan, was repported missing Friday, February 17, by his investment bank. At the same time, the company’s shares took a deep fall on the Asian stock exchanges.

Bao Fan, the director, founder and owner of the bank China Renaissance, is a major figure in the Chinese technology industry. Fan has played a key role in the rise of various internet startups in the country.

On Friday, China Renaissance Bank stated in an announcement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, that they were unable to get in touch with the CEO. Shortly after the statement, the company’s shares fell by 30 percent on stock exchanges in Asia.

