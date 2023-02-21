EU lifts COVID requirements on travelers from China

on

EU countries have agreed to phase out Covid-19 testing on travelers from China by the end of the February, 2023.

When China reopened its borders and eased its strict zero-Covid policies in January, the EU initially failed to agree on a unified approach when it comes to Chinese tourists.

Due to China’s suspected lack of transparent reporting on Covid, some countries regulated their entry requirements to prevent spread.

Italy was one of the first European countries to regulate restrictions, ordering Covid-19 antigen swabs for all travelers coming from China. The country was also one of the first to ease the restrictions in late January.

But a statement released by the Swedish Presidency has now confirmed, that EU member states and Schengen Area countries have collectively agreed to drop pre-departure testing on Chinese travelers from the end of February.

Source: euronews.com