China / General news

EU lifts COVID requirements on travelers from China

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

on

EU countries have agreed to phase out Covid-19 testing on travelers from China by the end of the February, 2023.

When China reopened its borders and eased its strict zero-Covid policies in January, the EU initially failed to agree on a unified approach when it comes to Chinese tourists.

Due to China’s suspected lack of transparent reporting on Covid, some countries regulated their entry requirements to prevent spread.

Italy was one of the first European countries to regulate restrictions, ordering Covid-19 antigen swabs for all travelers coming from China. The country was also one of the first to ease the restrictions in late January.

But a statement released by the Swedish Presidency has now confirmed, that EU member states and Schengen Area countries have collectively agreed to drop pre-departure testing on Chinese travelers from the end of February.

Source: euronews.com

Related posts:

Covid-19 business impact on Southeast Asia: Danish business webinar report H&M Foundation donated US$100,000 to help typhoon effected families in Philippines Norwegian Government introduce registration forms for all people entering Norway Thailand succeeds in producing “Molnupiravir” pills for curing Covid-19

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *