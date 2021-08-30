RAS specialist set to expand into Singapore and Norway

The Norwegian private equity firm Bluefront Equity AS recently announced plans to acquire a “significant stake” in the RAS specialist, AquaBioTech Group through a combination of purchase of shares and new capital to accelerate the growth according to this press release.

The planned investment by Bluefront Equity will enable AquaBioTech Group to continue to rapidly develop its international expansion plans, including the opening of a major office in Norway and Singapore.

The AquaBioTech Group is an aquaculture, fisheries, and environmental consulting, development, testing, and research globally operating company while Bluefront Equity focuses on investments across the seafood value chain in the future of the blue economy.

Bluefront Equity promotes environmental and social characteristics as defined in Article 8 of the EU 2019/2088 Regulation on Sustainability Related Disclosures in the financial services sector (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation or “SFDR”).