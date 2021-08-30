CEO of ScanCom International and ScanCom Vietnam wins International Business Award

On 27 August, Mr. Stig Maasbøl, CEO of ScanCom International and ScanCom Vietnam were awarded the 2021 HRH Crown Prince Frederik International Business Award in the Green Solutions category, according to an update by the Embassy of Denmark in Hanoi.

The annual HRH Crown Prince Frederik International Business Award is awarded to individuals or companies abroad who present an outstanding effort in promoting sustainable Danish products and services worldwide. The three award categories are Business Excellence, Green Solutions, and Export Achievement.

The award ceremony was held at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark with the participation of HRH Crown Prince Frederik, the recipients of the award, representatives of the Danish government, sponsors, the award jury, representatives of the Danish Export Association, and diplomatic counterparts.

Attending and delivering an honorary speech on behalf of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was Denmark’s Ambassador to Vietnam H.E., Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen.

“The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Mr. Stig Maasbøl, CEO, ScanCom International, and ScanCom Vietnam on winning the 2021 HRH Crown Prince Frederik International Business Award- Green Solutions category,” the Embassy states.

More information about the annual HRH Crown Prince Frederik International Business Award can be found here