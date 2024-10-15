Rugby School Thailand Launches ‘The Veraphan Foundation’ Award for Aspiring Young Academics



Chonburi, Thailand – October 2024 – Rugby School Thailand (RST), a leading British international school renowned for its academic excellence and expansive 80-acre campus, today announced the launch of the ‘Veraphan Foundation’. This initiative will award support to academically deserving and talented students seeking to join the School’s thriving Sixth Form.

Named in honour of Veraphan Teepsuwan – the late father of the School’s founders and owners, a successful businessman and an instrumental part of RST’s inception – ‘The Veraphan Foundation’ embodies Rugby School Thailand’s commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders and innovators. The Foundation will provide significant fee remissions for a select number of highly motivated students who demonstrate exceptional academic potential and a strong desire to learn.

Successful applicants will gain access to Rugby School Thailand’s excellent Sixth Form programme with 50-100% fee remission. They will benefit from:

A tailored A Level curriculum: A wide range of subject choices and personalised academic support prepare students for A Level exams, the gold standard for global university entrance.

A focus on higher education and careers: A dedicated team provides expert guidance for university applications worldwide, including Oxbridge preparation.

A unique "The Whole Person, The Whole Point" ethos: Designed to develop vital soft skills such as resilience, critical thinking, leadership, and collaboration, alongside academic excellence, so students thrive beyond School.

An extraordinary Sixth Form experience: Opportunities in supra-curricular and co-curricular activities, leadership and experiential learning, lead to stand-out applications.

State-of-the-art facilities: Access to world-class resources and an inspiring learning environment on the expansive 80-acre campus.

“We are delighted to launch The Veraphan Foundation, which will provide life-changing opportunities for talented students who may not otherwise have the means to attend our School,” said Bruce Grindlay, Principal. “This initiative reflects our deep commitment to educational access and our belief in nurturing the potential of every student.”

Applications for The Veraphan Foundation will be open to Thai nationals from 11th October 2024 until 1st December 2024, for enrolment into Sixth Form (Year 12-13) in August 2025*. Students and their families are encouraged to attend the School’s Open Day on 30th November 2024 to learn more about this exciting opportunity and experience the unique environment at Rugby School Thailand.

*Applicants must be 16 years old on 31st August 2025

For more information: www.rugbyschool.ac.th/the-veraphan-foundation

About Rugby School Thailand:

Rugby School Thailand is a prestigious British international day and boarding school located in Chonburi, Thailand. With a strong focus on character development alongside academic excellence, Rugby School Thailand provides a first-rate learning experience that improves outcomes for students aged 2-18.

