Dansk Industri warns of trade war risk amid EU-China tariff dispute

Dansk Industri (DI), Denmark’s largest business organization and employers’ association, has emphasized the critical importance of avoiding a potential trade war between the EU and China.

This follows the European Commission’s announcement of possible additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles due to concerns about unfair state subsidies. Despite these measures, negotiations with China will continue, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Peter Bay Kirkegaard, senior consultant at DI’s Global Trade and Investment Department, expressed concern about the repercussions for Denmark, stating, “For a small, open economy like Denmark’s, it is crucial to avoid a trade war between the EU and China.”

DI hopes for a peaceful resolution, underscoring the importance of stable trade relations for Denmark’s economic interests.

Source: Ritzau

