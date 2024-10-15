Study in Europe Fairs 2024: Opportunities Await in Denmark

The Danish Embassy in Vietnam invites you to the European Higher Education Week 2024 highlights the return of the Study in Europe Fairs. These events offer prospective students a chance to explore higher education options in Denmark and across Europe. Nearly 60 universities will take part, showcasing programs in fields such as technology, science, arts, and humanities.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the fair is scheduled for October 19th, while the Hanoi event follows on October 20th. The fairs aim to provide vital information for students considering their educational journeys, particularly those interested in Danish universities and international programs. Participants can engage directly with university representatives, ask questions, and gain insights into studying in Denmark.

Event Details:

Ho Chi Minh City:

Date: October 19, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Caravelle Hotel, 19-23 Lam Son Square, Ben Nghe, District 1

Hanoi:

Date: October 20, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: The One Convention Centre, 2 Chuong Duong Do, Chuong Duong, Hoan Kiem

These fairs represent an important opportunity for students in Vietnam to learn about the diverse educational pathways available to them in Europe. With the growing popularity of studying abroad, the Study in Europe Fairs serve as a crucial platform for students to make informed decisions about their academic futures.

Study in Europe Fairs 2024