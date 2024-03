SATS (Singapore Airport Terminal Services) has set forth a proposal to acquire Sweden’s Terminal & Transporttjänst i Sugtuna (TT) and APH Logistics through its wholly-owned subsidiary, WFS Sweden.

They wish to do so to strengthen their presence in the Stockholm market.

TT is a cargo warehouse and trucking operator based in one of Sweden’s busiest airfreight gateway, Arlanda Airport.

Source: Aircargo News