Coronavirus: Scandinavians in Asia urged to “be cautious”

The Danish, Swedish and Norwegian official travel advice to their citizens is to “be cautious” when travelling to countries in Asia in order not to get infected by the corona virus COVID-19. All three countries advises strongly against travelling to China. Only Norway suggests avoid travelling also to other areas where there is a prevalent spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging all Danish travelers to be extra cautious in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. There hasn’t been a change in the travel advice for Laos.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Swedish nationals in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia to be cautious and follow the news and guidelines by the regional governments.

The advice from Norwegian Institute of Health and the Norwegian Foreign Ministry is for all Norwegian people to simply avoid travelling in areas with a prevalent spread of COVID-19 – the advice does not include areas with local spreading of the novel coronavirus.

Singapore is categorized as an area with local spreading of the virus, according to the Norwegian Institute of Health.

Source: Udenrigsministeriet (DK), Folkehelseinstituttet (NO) and Utrikesdepartmentet (SE)