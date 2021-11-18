Scanity UGM host Scandinavia Day 2021

The Scandinavian Community of the Faculty of Social and Political Science (Scanity UGM) at Gadjah Mada University is bringing back their largest annual event, Scandinavian Day 2021 on 20 November.

Scanity UGM was established in 2011 with the main purpose to become a learning center for students to study about Scandinavian nation-states from many perspectives. Scanity UGM focuses its studies mainly on three Scandinavian states: Norway, Sweden, and Denmark; however, other Nordic states such as Finland and Iceland are also included within its studies, although less often.

Present as a speaker at Scandinavian Day 2021 will be Mr. Gustav Dahlin, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta, and the topic of discussion includes “ “How does Nordic culture revive itself in the face of globalization?”

Find more information and sign up here