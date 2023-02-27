General news / Thailand

Sign up for next Golf Tournament at Subhapruek Golf Club

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Subhapruek Golf Club will host the next Golf Tournament on Saturday, 18 March 2023.

Here is the agenda of the event.

9.30– 10.45 Registration
10.45-11.00 Briefing and updates
11.00– 11.10 Group Sponsor Photo
11.30– 12.05 T Off from Hole-1 and Hole-10
18:30 – 20:00 Dinner & Prizes

Maximum sign up: 48 players
Dinner: To be announced
Sponsors: To be announced

The signups for any golfers who would like to join the upcoming tournament are now available.

Here is the fees:

Green Fee: 1100 Baht
Caddy Fee: 400 Baht
Golf Cart: 650 Baht/bag
All fees to be paid directly to the Subhapruek Cashiers at Reception.

Please click here to sign up.

