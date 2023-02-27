Sign up for next Golf Tournament at Subhapruek Golf Club

Subhapruek Golf Club will host the next Golf Tournament on Saturday, 18 March 2023.

Here is the agenda of the event.

9.30– 10.45 Registration

10.45-11.00 Briefing and updates

11.00– 11.10 Group Sponsor Photo

11.30– 12.05 T Off from Hole-1 and Hole-10

18:30 – 20:00 Dinner & Prizes

Maximum sign up: 48 players

Dinner: To be announced

Sponsors: To be announced

The signups for any golfers who would like to join the upcoming tournament are now available.

Here is the fees:

Green Fee: 1100 Baht

Caddy Fee: 400 Baht

Golf Cart: 650 Baht/bag

All fees to be paid directly to the Subhapruek Cashiers at Reception.

Please click here to sign up.