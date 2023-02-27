Sign up for next Golf Tournament at Subhapruek Golf Club

Subhapruek Golf Club will host the next Golf Tournament on Saturday, 18 March 2023.
Here is the agenda of the event.
9.30– 10.45 Registration
10.45-11.00 Briefing and updates
11.00– 11.10 Group Sponsor Photo
11.30– 12.05 T Off from Hole-1 and Hole-10
18:30 – 20:00 Dinner & Prizes
Maximum sign up: 48 players
Dinner: To be announced
Sponsors: To be announced
The signups for any golfers who would like to join the upcoming tournament are now available.
Here is the fees:
Green Fee: 1100 Baht
Caddy Fee: 400 Baht
Golf Cart: 650 Baht/bag
All fees to be paid directly to the Subhapruek Cashiers at Reception.
Please click here to sign up.