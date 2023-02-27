Denmark / International relations / Laos

Danish Ambassador presents letter of credence to Lao President

Ambassador Nicolai Prytz and  the Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. Photo by Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam’s Facebook page.

Denmark’s Ambassador designated to Vietnam, Nicolai Prytz, recently visited Laos to present a letter of credence to the Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

President Sisoulith expressed his hope for Denmark and other foreign countries to continue to promote the cooperation on trade and investment between Laos, reported Lao News Agency.

He also expected that they will provide assistance and support and cooperation to Laos to help make its chairmanship of ASEAN a success in 2024.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam’s Facebook page, Ambassador Prytz had meetings with leaders from the Lao PDR Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Ministry of Planning and Investment to further deepen the close relation between Denmark and Laos.

The ambassador also visited Lao Brewery Co., which is owned by the Danish company Carlsberg Group and the Lao Government, and Mascot Laos.

